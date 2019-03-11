Escaped Enfield inmate found after seeking hospital treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD -- Department of Corrections officials say Christopher Somsky, who escaped from a community college program Saturday, has been found.

According to the Enfield Police Department, Somsky walked away from a Department of Correction day program at Asnuntuck Community College.

The Connecticut State Police and local police departments were immediately notified of the incident. Members of the public were also notified through the state’s alert system.

Somsky is a low risk offender according to the Department of Correction.

Somsky was serving a maximum nine-year prison sentence at the Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institute in Enfield. He was convicted with robbery in the second degree and sentenced in 2015.

According to the DOC, Somsky was being treated for a hip injury at a local hospital. Officials believe the injury was sustained while on the run. He was taken into custody at the hospital.

Officials say once Somsky is medically cleared for dischage, he will be transferred to Northern Correctional Institution where he will be reviewed for placement on the agency's highest level of supervision: Administrative Segregation.

The DOC is thanking local law enforcement and their own Fugitive Unit that ultimately found Somsky.