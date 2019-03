× Exit 19 off-ramp from I-84 eastbound in Waterbury closed due to construction

WATERBURY — The right lane of Route 8 Southbound and the Exit 19 off ramp from I-84 Eastbound to Route 8 Southbound will be closed Monday night due to bridge deck rehabilitation work on Route 8 Southbound.

Exit 19 off ramp to Sunnyside Avenue will remain open and used as part of the detour route.

Motorists are advised to follow the detour routes below.