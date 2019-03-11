Father identifies 9-year-old girl found in duffel bag in California as youngest daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. - Family members identified a little girl Sunday whose body was discovered in a duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights last week.

Trinity Love Jones, 9, was the young victim who was found dead about 10 a.m. Tuesday along a hiking trail her father, Anthony Jones said.

Coroner's officials have yet to formally identify the girl, and her cause of death has not been released.

Homicide detectives and the community have been seeking answers ever since the girl's body was found partially inside of a duffel bag by county maintenance workers. There were no obvious signs of trauma, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Family members arrived at a memorial of candles, flowers, balloons, stuffed animals and photos at the trail the point where the girl was found.

Jones said Trinity was his youngest daughter. He learned of her death through a phone call.

"She was just the best," he said. "Full of character, full of life, full of joy."

Jones said he's having a hard time explaining what he's feeling in words.

"I just want answers. I just want justice," he said.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the girls death, or the ongoing investigation, were available Sunday, but the investigation is ongoing.