× Former Berlin High teacher sentenced on charges of having sexual relationship with student

MERIDEN — A former Berlin High School math teacher and girls swim coach was sentenced Friday, after pleading no contest to charges in connection with him having sex with a student.

Michael Cwirka, 29, plead no contest to the charges and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended and three years probation on three counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree.

According to court documents Cwirka is being accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17- year-old female student during the 2016 – 2017 school year. Cwirka was her swimming coach and class adviser. The student has since graduated.