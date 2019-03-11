Gov. Lamont announces major highway construction project in Stamford

STAMFORD — Gov. Lamont and other officials announced a major construction project in Stamford.

Lamont announced plans to replace the Route 1 bridge over I-95 near exit 9 in Stamford.

According to officials, this will be done through what officials are calling an ‘accelerated bridge construction’.

Essentially, it means the current bridge will be replaced by dropping it and taking another pre-built bridge lifted in its place.

Officials say it will only take two weekends.

The construction comes after the Governor announced his hop to fix 1,500 miles of road and 248 bridges that are in poor condition across Connecticut, saying it will help economic growth.

Officials say the project is past due.