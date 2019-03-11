Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 61 News At 5
FOX 61 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 61
Menu
News
Sports
Morning News
HOPE
Business
CT Home
Contests
Podcasts
Drone Zone
Traffic
Weather
48°
48°
Low
30°
High
49°
Tue
23°
44°
Wed
31°
49°
Thu
43°
54°
See complete forecast
Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!
March 11 – March 17
Posted 5:29 PM, March 11, 2019, by
FOX 61 Staff
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
×
March 11 – March 17
Monday, March 11
Go Fund Me for Brooks the Dog
Popular
Two pedestrians killed in Stonington crash identified; Driver charged with DUI
5 juveniles arrested, officer assaulted after fight breaks out at Buckland Hills in Manchester
Bridgeport student wins Connecticut Spelling Bee
Unvaccinated boy spends 47 days in ICU with tetanus – and his parents still refuse to get him vaccinated
Latest News
IHOP to celebrate ‘Free Pancake Day’ on Tuesday
Abandoned, abused Suffield dog is making positive progress
Pedestrian struck by car in North Haven; serious injuries reported
Well known Stonington couple killed crossing the street
News
Public Works Departments prepare for the second snow storm in 3 days
News
Today is the last day to use Payless Gift Cards
News
Glastonbury family spreading awareness after dog was killed by coyote
News
CW 20 and FOX 61 broadcasts the 48th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Sports
UConn Women's Basketball
UConn ranked fifth in first NCAA women’s basketball tournament reveal
News
Here’s what shows, movies Netflix is removing, adding in March
News
Group from Meriden heads to D.C. for ‘March for Life’
Seen On TV
March 4 to March 10
News
A March snowfall making memories for skiers
News
Charlotte Russe closing all stores; liquidation sales start Thursday
News
Man arrested after family’s missing dog bound with wires, used ‘as soccer ball’
News
He’s made crosses for more than 25,000 victims since Columbine. The five he just made were the toughest.
News
‘A miracle’: Sisters, 5 and 8, said they drank water on leaves to survive 44 hours lost in woods
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.