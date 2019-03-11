× Today is the last day to use Payless Gift Cards

If you have a Payless Shoes gift card, Monday, March 11 is the last day to use it.

Payless ShoeSource is shuttering all of its 2,100 remaining stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, joining a list of iconic names like Toys R Us and Bon-Ton that have closed down in the last year.

The Topeka, Kansas-based chain said Friday it will hold liquidation sales starting Sunday and wind down its e-commerce operations. All of the stores will remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May.

The debt-burdened chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April 2017, closing hundreds of stores as part of its reorganization.

SALES

Effective Tuesday, 2/19/19 all sales will be final in stores.

GIFT CARDS

All active gift cards will be eligible to be redeemed until Monday, 3/11/19 .

. Effective Tuesday, 3/12/19 all gift cards will be inactive and will not be eligible to be redeemed.

MERCHANDISE CREDIT

Effective Tuesday, 2/19/19 stores will no longer issue merchandise credits.

stores will no longer issue merchandise credits. All active merchandise credit will be eligible to be redeemed until Monday, 3/11/19 .

. Effective Tuesday, 3/12/19 all merchandise credit will be inactive and will not be eligible to be redeemed.