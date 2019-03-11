× PD: Woman killed following hit-and-run in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police said a 57-year-old woman was killed following a hit-and-run Monday evening on Ridge Road.

North Haven Fire Department said the accident occurred at the intersection of Ridge Road and Sunset Road.

Police said, “a woman who was walking on the side of the road was struck by a motorist who fled the scene. Anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has information about the person who fled is asked to contact NoHPD.”

No other details have been released.