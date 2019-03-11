Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Silver Alert issued for missing Watertown man

Posted 6:44 AM, March 11, 2019, by

WATERTOWN — Watertown Police are searching for 70-year-old Albert Ford.

Ford is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5’9″ and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen Saturday wearing a black baseball hat, green jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department 860-945-5200.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.