Silver Alert issued for missing Watertown man

WATERTOWN — Watertown Police are searching for 70-year-old Albert Ford.

Ford is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5’9″ and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was last seen Saturday wearing a black baseball hat, green jacket, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department 860-945-5200.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.