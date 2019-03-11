× Southington becomes 4th CT municipality to raise the sale of tobacco age to 21

SOUTHINGTON — the Southington Town Council has voted to raise the sale of tobacco age from 18 to 21 Monday night.

The vote passed 8-1 and the law will go in effect in approximately 20 days from the date of adoption, according to the MATCH Coalition.

“The ordinance includes the purchase of electronic cigarettes and follows recent news of a dramatic spike in the number of high school students using the devices in the state,” the coalition said in a release. “In a report issued in October 2018, the Connecticut Department of Public Health stated that the use of electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) had nearly doubled among Connecticut high school students since 2015.”

“Cities and towns across Connecticut are seeing a surge in the use of e-cigarettes and are taking common sense action to make it harder for kids to get their hands on these products, “said Bryte Johnson Chairman of the MATCH Coalition.

Johnson added, “Now, we need to continue the work that’s been started and pass Tobacco 21 legislation that includes all tobacco products statewide.”

Southington joins Hartford, Bridgeport and South Windsor as the four CT municipalities to raise the sale age to 21.