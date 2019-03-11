Spring-like Monday with temps in the 40s, breezy

There may be a few slick spots out there this morning with temperatures down near freezing in a few northern CT towns. Some towns also have patches of dense fog, but the sun will take over by mid-morning. Keep in mind the sun doesn't come up until around 7 AM due to daylight saving time now. On the flip side, today's sunset is nearly 7 PM!

Overall, it'll be a much more spring-like day today compared to what we've had the past week! Temperatures will rise into the 40s today, and a few towns may be near 50 degrees. The trade off it will be a bit windy with gusts up to 20mph, not anything damaging but enough for you to notice.

We're quiet heading into Tuesday & Wednesday as high pressure builds in. By Thursday high pressure will slide off shore and our next rainmaker will approach late Thursday into Friday. Friday looks to provide a good soaking with highs in the mid to upper 50s this will strictly just be rain.

For the weekend Saturday temperatures remain above average, in the low to mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds and Sunday looks to provide abundant sunshine with temperatures closer to seasonable.

Spring is just around the corner, enjoy!