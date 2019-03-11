× UConn campus at Storrs to host ‘Bug Feast’ on March 12

STORRS — You read that right!

On March 12, a group of 100 UConn students will participate in the “Bug Feast. ” Meals will not be available to the general public.

UConn Dining along with assistant professor of entomology Professor Ana Legrand, organized the feast to explain how certain kinds of insects have been used in food throughout history.

Some of the meals on the menu include Churps: a cricket chip served with fresh pico de gallo, beef sliders made with weaver ants and served with a chipotle ketchup, Asian Bahn Mi taco (Chapolones): Italian sausage with red cabbage slaw, fresh orange, and finished with spicy grasshoppers and served in a steamed bao bun.

The event starts at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Rome Commons ballroom at the Storrs campus.

NOTE: ALLERGY INFORMATION

If you are allergic to shellfish or crustaceans, you might also be allergic to insects.