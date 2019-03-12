× Act Fast: $20 tickets available for RENT musical

HARTFORD — Are you a RENT fan?

There is a limited number of first row seats available for the musical RENT for only $20 for their performances from March 12-17.

“The $20 tickets are ONLY available for in-person purchases at The Bushnell box office, located at 166 Capitol Avenue in Hartford, on the day of each performance, two (2) hours prior to the show,” The Bushnell said in a release. “The $20 tickets are limited to two (2) tickets per person while supplies last. Cash or credit cards are accepted.”

Click here for information.