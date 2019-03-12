Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Are you ready for spring weather?

Posted 11:14 PM, March 12, 2019, by

MADISON --   The sound of hot dogs and burgers sizzling on the grill are enough to get anyone ready for warmer weather.

At Harrys Place in Colchester, the shutters are open which is a sign the warmer days are coming.

Winter isn't over just yet but a stroll on the beach could still be in the forecast.

On Monday, many people took walks on the beach with their friends, family and dogs.

40 degrees and partly sunny skies made it the perfect walking weather. It was a bit breezy Monday, but that didn't deter people from enjoying the extra hours of sunlight.

