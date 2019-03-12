Disney drops full length trailer for new live-action ‘Aladdin’ movie

Disney’s back at it again with another live-action rendition of a highly popular animated movie!

Disney dropped the full length trailer to “Aladdin” Tuesday morning following their initial release of the teaser trailer several weeks ago.

“Aladdin” was Disney’s animated movie, released during the Disney Renaissance age in 1992. It received high praise, and audiences loved the movie, and the genie once portrayed by Robin Williams. Now, Will Smith is charged with the task of becoming the loveable, loud, and wise genie who helps Aladdin on his journey.

The new movie is directed by Guy Ritchie who also directed blockbusters like “Sherlock Holmes”, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”, and “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”.

Take a look at the trailer below! What do you think?