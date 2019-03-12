× Former Wisconsin parole agent accused of sexually assaulting child pleads no contest

MILWAUKEE COUNTY – A former Wisconsin probation-parole agent accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old has reached a plea deal in the case against him.

Reynaldo Rosalez, 52, pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count of second degree sexual assault of a child.

He will be sentenced May 23.

Prosecutors said he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl on July 12, 2018. The girl was 10 years old at the time.

A criminal complaint said Rosalez began touching the victim inappropriately, and she said “she was scared to tell him to stop because she has heard people who drink alcohol can become violent,” and he had been drinking.

She said after the sexual assault, she “hid in the bathroom,” before Rosalez sexually assaulted her a second time.

The victim said the next day, she told her mother what happened “because if she didn’t tell the truth, this could keep happening and nobody would know.”

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said Rosalez was a probation/parole agent in Milwaukee, who resigned on July 25, 2018.