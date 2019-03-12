Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

131 years ago: Major blizzard dumps nearly 50 inches of snow in parts of CT

HARTFORD --  We're no stranger to March snowstorms, but on this date in 1888, Connecticut had the big one.

It was 131 years ago when a huge snow storm hit New Britain.

It was one of the strongest blizzards to impact our area in recorded history. We're talking about tremendous snow amounts with 45 inches in New Haven and up to 50 inches reported in Middletown.

Keep in mind, all this happened in the days before plow trucks, when your best version of a snowblower ran on grass and was literally a horse. This huge storm not only shut down the state of Connecticut, but most of the Northeast.

