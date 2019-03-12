× Man arrested after ‘acting odd’, resisting arrest near West Hartford gas station

Story by: Andrew Breunig

WEST HARTFORD – One man was arrested on Saturday after a “disturbance” near a BJ’s Gas Station on New Park Avenue in West Hartford.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they believed the suspects were under the influence of PCP. Officers had requested one of the men, Kezner Decordova, to reveal his right hand, which was hidden in his pocket.

Decordova refused to take his hand out of his pocket, and resisted officer’s attempts to handcuff him, according to police.

Police finally managed to handcuff Decordova and then found a folding knife in his pocket.

Decordova and one of the officers were taken to UConn Hospital after suffering minor injuries during the arrest, police report.

Decordova is charged with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree, Interfering with an Officer, Possession of Less than ½ ounce of Marijuana, and a fourth charge of Criminal Mischief, which was later added while in custody. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

Decordova is expected in Hartford Superior Court on March 13th.

The other man involved in the incident was not charged.