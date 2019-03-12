Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

WATCH: Manchester Animal Control looking for owner of neglected dog

Posted 10:23 AM, March 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, March 12, 2019

MANCHESTER — Manchester Animal Control is asking for the public’s help to find a person or family that may be breeding dogs that look like Shih Tzus or Shih Tzu mixes.

According to a statement released on Facebook, the department impounded at least eight of these types of dogs in the last eight months.

The dogs have been mostly male, between 1-to-4 years old, intact, and were found with extremely matted coats.

Manchester animal control said the matting required rescuers to sedate the dogs to shave them down

Anyone with any information on these dogs should contact Manchester Animal Control at 860-645-5516.

