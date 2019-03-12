Mostly sunny, breezy Tuesday, temps in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a gorgeous day yesterday with highs reaching the 50s, we're back to a bit of a chill today. Granted, it's not as cold as what we felt last week, but wind chills are in the teens and 20s this morning. Highs will reach the low/mid 40s today with a good amount of sunshine and a somewhat gusty breeze.

Quiet weather will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday with mild temperatures and sunshine.

Temperatures will slowly rise as we head through the week, peaking on Friday (near 60) with the chance for some showers. On Friday, there may be just enough instability in the atmosphere to fire off a thunderstorm or two. It doesn't look like any widespread severe weather, so hopefully we can ease our way into severe weather season this year.

Temperatures will turn slightly cooler this weekend (especially Sunday) but with dry weather, it's tough to complain about this forecast!

As the snow melts, you may notice some crocuses and daffodils starting to emerge this week!