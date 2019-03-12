National Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl; suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MILWAUKEE – A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Milwaukee girl who may be with a man wanted in connection to her mother’s homicide.

Noelani Robinson is believed to be with 34-year-old Dariaz Higgins.

Higgins is considered “armed and dangerous.” He also goes by the names Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis.

Sierra Robinson, 24, was found fatally shot shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday.

Higgins is wanted for the homicide and double shooting that resulted in Robinson’s death. Higgins is also wanted for the abduction of Neolani Robinson. Officials said he was last seen driving a black or dark blue SUV, possibly a Nissan.

Sierra Robinson’s mother told WITI she had flown into Milwaukee from Las Vegas over the weekend to pick up her daughter, Noelani, who has been staying with Higgins. Sierra Robinson’s mother says she doesn’t know what why Higgins took the girl or where he might have gone.

Authorities said Higgins should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately – and do not attempt to make contact.