OLD SAYBROOK — State Police confirm one person was killed after a box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-95 Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just before exit 67 on I-95 in Old Saybrook, southbound.

First responders are still at the scene an hour and a half after the crash.

State Police reconstruction team is at the scene.

The highway is expected to be shut down in that area for a couple more hours.

This is a developing story.