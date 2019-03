Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Police in Meriden are investigating four car fires in two different locations.

Police say they found three cars on fire on Bronson Avenue and another car on fire at Hanover St. and Columbus Ave.

One car was also found vandalized on Cook Ave. and Hanover St.

One woman was injured and taken to the hospital. Police say she suffered smoke inhalation when she saw her car on fire and tried to move it. She is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story.