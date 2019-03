OLD SAYBROOK — State Police confirm one person was killed after a box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-95 Tuesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just before exit 67 on I-95 in Old Saybrook, southbound.

Police have identified the person killed as 60-years-old Man Biao Luo of New York.

I95 is now open southbound through Old Saybrook — Old Saybrook Fire (@OldSaybrookFire) March 12, 2019

The highway has since reopened.