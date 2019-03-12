× Police: Westport therapist arrested in connection with January sexual assault

WESTPORT — Police said they arrested 67-year-old Westport resident Kenneth Cardillo in connection to a sexual assault in January.

According to police, on January 14th, they received a complaint from a third-party that stated a juvenile victim claimed to have been sexual assaulted by a family therapist earlier that day in Westport.

Detectives kicked off an investigation and contacted the victim directly. The victim reported that Cardillo had sexually assaulted him following a medical procedure the victim had on his genitals, according to police.

Police said while the victim was physically able to care for the injury himself, Cardillo applied topical treatments to the area.

Cardillo had been employed by the victim’s family for a long while, and was in a position of trust, police reported.

Because of Cardillo’s position in the family, and the victim’s age, investigators applied for an arrest warrant for Cardillo which was later approved.

On February 19th, Cardillo turned himself in on the active arrest warrant. He was charged with two counts of sexual assault, and released after posting a $50,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on February 26th.

The arrest warrant was sealed for 14 days so the details of the investigation could not initially be disclosed.