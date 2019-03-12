Quinnipiac student makes a historic trek for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN – A Quinnipiac graduate student from the outskirts of London is setting out on a local adventure with history at every turn.

Lee-Stuart Evans, who is pursuing a Master’s degree in education at Quinnipiac, is setting out to retrace the steps of the local legend known around Connecticut as “The Leatherman” and hiking for a week following the fabled Leatherman’s Loop.

“I’m going to follow in his footsteps as much as I can and visit all the towns and caves he used to visit.”

The history of The Leatherman dates back about 140 years and Evans is getting in gear to hike the 365 mile long trip that will begin in Ossining, New York and take in through 41 Connecticut towns.

Adding some soul to his step, Evans noted he is also doing the walk to raise money for charity including the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, The Connecticut Forest and Parks Association and The Connecticut Cancer Foundation.

“The best part of this,” Evans said while training from West Rock Park in Hamden, “is that I know people are going to come out and meet me, it’s the people that make these things.”

To follow Evans’s journey or give to his charities click here.