Sunny with increasing clouds Wednesday

A major storm in the plains will "miss" us here in Connecticut. One indirect effect from the storm will be to pump in milder air! So not only do we get a pass on blizzard conditions, severe weather and strong winds but this storm will actually make our weather "nicer!"

Gusty winds will diminish tonight. Clouds will increase through the day Wednesday with highs in the middle 40s.

There is a chance for a light rain or snow shower in spots Wednesday night. While this will not amount to much it could create a couple slick spots early Thursday. By afternoon highs will rise into the 50s. Thursday is our pick of the week! While Friday will be milder (upper 50s), we'll also be battling a few showers. There may even be enough instability for a thunderstorms in spots.

Temperatures will turn slightly cooler this weekend (especially Sunday) but with dry weather, it's tough to complain about this forecast!

As the snow melts, you may notice some crocuses and daffodils starting to emerge this week!

A weak clipper may bring a bit of light rain/snow on Monday, depending on the track.