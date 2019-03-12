× Suspects lead officers on chase after attempting to fill fraudulent prescription

GLASTONBURY — Three individuals were arrested after police say they attempted to fill a fraudulent prescription at a local pharmacy.

Police were notified just after 6 p.m. Tuesday that a male suspect entered the CVS at 776 New London Turnpike and handed over a prescription to employees working at the pharmacy.

Technicians quickly determined the prescription was fake, so instead of filling it they called the police.

The suspect fled from CVS on foot as units arrived on scene. Two individuals waiting in a vehicle parked outside also spotted the approaching officers and took off in a southerly direction.

Officers detained the first suspect following a brief foot pursuit into the woods.

The other two suspects who were parked outside the store also didn’t make it far. Police caught up with them on Neipsic Road and brought them to a halt in a cul-de-sac on Monaco Lane, about one mile from the pharmacy.

All three suspects were taken into custody and brought in for questioning and processing at the Glastonbury Police Department.

