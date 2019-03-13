× 2-alarm fire breaks out near Fort Trumbull Marina

NEW LONDON — A fire ripped through a building near the Fort Trumbull Marina overnight.

Officials said there were no reported injuries, and the fire is under control Wednesday morning. The fire did escalate to a 2-alarm status.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

New London Mayor Michael Passero tweeted that the building was, in fact, vacant.

Units who arrived reported heavy fire and smoke through the roof as it ripped through the second and third floors.

There was a slight issue with access to the fire due to boats being stored for the winter, but it didn’t hamper operations.

There was minor damage to a boat that was close to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Arrival conditions at a second alarm fire tonight in Trumbull Street. Fire now placed under control by A1. pic.twitter.com/CrXYjEiIr9 — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) March 13, 2019