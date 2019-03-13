3 arrested in Glastonbury on prescription fraud charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY — Three men appeared before a judge after police say the men attempted to buy promethazine with codeine, a drug commonly known as “lean”, from a CVS pharmacy on the New London Turnpike.

Marlon Lissade, Kirk McGowan and Mark Smith are all facing separate counts of drug fraud, and criminal trespassing

Lissade is facing counts of robbery and burglary in New York but has no history in Connecticut.

McGowan also facing a robbery charge in New York as well.

Smith, however, has no history with the law in either state.

In court papers, a pharmacist contacted police saying another manager advised him that one of the three men was trying to fulfill a fake prescription for a “Thomas Grant”.

Officials say the pharmacist was about to, but there was no valid ID and the same man tried to fulfill the same prescription late last month.

Realizing it was a fake script police were called, and the men ran.

All three are set to be in court again April 8th.