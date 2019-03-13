× 911 recordings from Hartford arson fire that injured 10 people released

Dramatic 911 recordings of dispatchers talking to people in a burning building last week were released Wednesday.

Warning: Some of the recordings may be disturbing

Officials say a two-alarm fire broke out around 7:20 a.m. at 820 Wethersfield Avenue last Thursday. When fire crews arrived on scene, heavy fire was showing from the third story window. Officials say due to fencing around the property, the fire trucks couldn’t set up on the side of the building where people were trapped and calling for help.

Police arrested Eladia Vazquez. 38, of Manchester. Vazquez was charged with Arson, Criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury. She was held on a $275,000 and appeared in court on Friday.

One person suffered a burn to the hand and was taken to the hospital, while nine other people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Sixty people were displaced. and are receiving assistance.

41.733710 -72.669224