Disney worker falls to their death at Epcot
ORLANDO — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Disney worker was killed Tuesday evening at the park.
According to officials, they were called to Epcot for an ‘industrial accident’. When they arrived, they found a man had fallen and was pronounced dead by Reedy Creek Fire Department.
Officials said the preliminary investigation showed it was a single-man accident, and there were no signs of foul play.
The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.
