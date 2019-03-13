× Disney worker falls to their death at Epcot

ORLANDO — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Disney worker was killed Tuesday evening at the park.

According to officials, they were called to Epcot for an ‘industrial accident’. When they arrived, they found a man had fallen and was pronounced dead by Reedy Creek Fire Department.

Officials said the preliminary investigation showed it was a single-man accident, and there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.