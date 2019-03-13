Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Disney worker falls to their death at Epcot

Posted 6:33 AM, March 13, 2019, by

(Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

ORLANDO — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Disney worker was killed Tuesday evening at the park.

According to officials, they were called to Epcot for an ‘industrial accident’. When they arrived, they found a man had fallen and was pronounced dead by Reedy Creek Fire Department.

Officials said the preliminary investigation showed it was a single-man accident, and there were no signs of foul play.

The investigation into the accident is still ongoing.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.