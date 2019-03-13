Fast company comes to Pratt and Whitney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD – It might not actually move but a full-sized mockup of an F-35 Fighter Jet brought some fast company to the Hangar Museum at Pratt and Whitney.

A model of the engineering marvel known officially as the F-35 Lightning II, fifth generation was on display for all of Pratt and Whitney’s employees to see, and even sit in the cockpit. The engine that powers the tactical fighter jet called the F-135 engine is made by Pratt and Whitney, mostly in their East Hartford and Middletown locations. “There is nothing like the F-35,” said John Thomas, a Pratt and Whitney spokesman. “They brought this model here so people can see the fruits of their labor,” Thomas added.

Jose Garcia, who is a business acquisition manager for the F-135 engine at Pratt said seeing the F-35 gave him goosebumps and that “this is the best plane in the world.” After taking a turn in the cockpit of the fighter, Garcia added, “it’s awesome to see this and bring our families here to show them that this is a product we work on.”