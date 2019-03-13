Facebookdown: Facebook experiencing major outage

PALO ALTO — Trying to upload a cute picture? A video of your night out? Good luck. The hashtag #facebookdown is trending on twitter as the mega social media site is facing a system wide problem.

It’s not only facebook as well: Instagram also is rejecting videos and pictures.

What else are we supposed to do on our lunch break if we can’t scroll through other people’s lunch photos?

We went to Facebook’s twitter to see what they had to say on the subject, but we found no statement. Understandable. They’re probably busy.

Here are some of the funnier tweets we found on the subject:

Facebook AND Instagram are down??? This has got to be Facebook HQ right about now… pic.twitter.com/RRhlNkIvga #facebookdown — Shahroze Qayyum (@shahroze_qayyum) March 13, 2019

All of a sudden the productivity around the world resumed to pre-social media standards 🤣#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/f9ilravJhU — Angela Mondor (@GeekyGirlSpeaks) March 13, 2019