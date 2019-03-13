Formerly homeless New Jersey teen accepted into 17 colleges

NEW JERSEY – Dylan Chidick has dealt with a lot in just 17 years of life – from stretches of homelessness to helping his younger twin brothers battle serious medical issues – but the challenges seem only to have strengthened him.

WCBS reports that the New Jersey teen was recently accepted into 17 colleges, including Albright, Ramapo and New Jersey City University.

Dylan says he is waiting on one more, his lucky number 18, The College of New Jersey, where he hopes to go.

Dylan was just 7 years old when his family moved from Trinidad to the United States. His mother, Khadine Phillip, told WCBS that the family has struggled financially – both of his younger brothers have undergone heart surgery to correct serious conditions – and they have been homeless.

Dylan says he is proud of his mother for reaching out to Women Rising, a non-profit dedicated to helping women and their families achieve self-sufficiency.

“Making herself vulnerable and putting herself out there, that made me determined to never let us get back in that situation again,” Dylan told WCBS.

Dylan, who will be the first person in his family to attend college, says he wants to study political science.