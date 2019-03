Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HADDAM -- Emergency crews responded to two hikers that fell in Gillette Castle State Park Wednesday.

DEEP said two females in their 20s fell from trail at the park. Emergency responders located both victims. one hiker refused treatment, and the second had leg injury. Both are expected to be ok. Officials said the area was reopened.

The park is under management of DEEP.

