Increasing clouds, possible rain shower this afternoon

We’ll start off today with sunshine, but that won’t last. Clouds will increase through the day with highs in the mid/upper 40s inland and around 40 on the shore due to a breeze coming from the cool waters of Long Island Sound.
There is a chance for a light shower in spots later this afternoon and into the evening. While this will not amount to much it could create a couple slick spots early Thursday. By afternoon highs will rise into the 50s. Thursday is our pick of the week! While Friday will be milder (upper 50s), we’ll also be battling a few showers. There may even be enough instability for a thunderstorms in spots.
Temperatures will turn slightly cooler this weekend (especially Sunday) but with dry weather, it’s tough to complain about this forecast!
As the snow melts, you may notice some crocuses and daffodils starting to emerge this week!
A weak clipper may bring a bit of light rain/snow on Monday, depending on the track.
FORECAST DETAILS:
TODAY: Increasing clouds. A late afternoon/evening scattered rain shower possible. High: Mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A light rain/mix shower. Lows: 30-35.
THURSDAY: Sun & clouds, mild High: mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Showers likely. Mild. Highs: 50s – near 60 degrees.
SATURDAY: Clearing. High: Mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: Mid 40s.
MONDAY: Chance for a period of light snow/rain. High: Upper 30s.
Follow our weather team on Facebook!
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli
or on Twitter:
Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli