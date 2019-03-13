Increasing clouds, possible rain shower this afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ll start off today with sunshine, but that won’t last. Clouds will increase through the day with highs in the mid/upper 40s inland and around 40 on the shore due to a breeze coming from the cool waters of Long Island Sound.

There is a chance for a light shower in spots later this afternoon and into the evening. While this will not amount to much it could create a couple slick spots early Thursday. By afternoon highs will rise into the 50s. Thursday is our pick of the week! While Friday will be milder (upper 50s), we’ll also be battling a few showers. There may even be enough instability for a thunderstorms in spots.

Temperatures will turn slightly cooler this weekend (especially Sunday) but with dry weather, it’s tough to complain about this forecast!

As the snow melts, you may notice some crocuses and daffodils starting to emerge this week!

A weak clipper may bring a bit of light rain/snow on Monday, depending on the track.