Manhattan DA announces state fraud charges against Manafort

Posted 1:09 PM, March 13, 2019, by

MANHATTAN — Paul Manafort has been charged in a new criminal case not even an hour after learning his prison sentence for federal crimes.

The Manhattan district attorney on Wednesday charged the former Trump campaign chairman with mortgage fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy, the prosecutor’s office announced.

A federal judge had minutes earlier determined Manafort will spend a total of 7.5 years in federal prison for a decade’s worth of financial and lobbying crimes and obstruction of justice.

“No one is beyond the law in New York,” said District Attorney Cyrus Vance in New York, according to a statement. A grand jury there approved the indictment on March 7.

Manafort has not yet entered a plea in the Manhattan case. He has made broad admissions and apologized for his crimes in the two federal cases.

