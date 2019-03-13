Police: Man bites off security guard’s pinky at New York bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK - Police said Wednesday they are searching for a man who allegedly bit off part of a security guard's pinky at a Queens bar last month.

It happened Feb. 16 outside of El California Sports Bar when, as a security guard was closing the bar's doors at about 4 a.m., an unidentified man walked up to him, asking to go inside.

The two men began arguing after the guard told him the bar was closed, triggering the man to bite off a portion of the guard's pinky before running away.

The 37-year-old victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital Center where his finger was reattached, police said.

Police are now looking for the attacker, who was last seen wearing jeans, black boots and a black jacket with Japanese iconography inscribed throughout.