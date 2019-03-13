Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

Route 4 closed, LIFE STAR called to serious Burlington crash

Posted 8:41 AM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 09:33AM, March 13, 2019

BURLINGTON — First responders are on the scene of a serious crash on Route 4.

Officials say the crash happened on the Burlington town line with Harwinton, and now Route 4 is shut down to all traffic between Terryville Road (Route 72) and County Line Road.

The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said the crash was ‘head on’, and one person was flown to the hospital via LIFE STAR.

It’s unknown if there were any other injuries.

The road is likely to be closed for several hours, the fire department said, and people should avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

