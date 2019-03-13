Route 4 reopens in Harwinton after serious head-on crash involving a bus

Harwinton — Route 4 reopened Wednesday afternoon after a serious head-on crash.

Officials said the crash happened on the Burlington town line with Harwinton, between Terryville Road (Route 72) and County Line Road.

The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department said the crash was ‘head on’, and one person was flown to the hospital via LIFE STAR.

According to officials, the driver hit a vacant bus, and then later crashed near White Oak Drive. The bus driver was able to get hold of the license plate number. Police said they didn’t chase the driver.

The road was closed for several hours.