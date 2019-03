× Silver Alert issued for 10-year-old endangered runaway

HARTFORD — Hartford Police are looking for 10-year-old Jose Ortiz who was last seen Tuesday.

Ortiz is a hispanic boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at 4′ 7″ and weighs 80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white blue zip up hooded sweatshirt, and white/light blue nike jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information on Jose Ortiz is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.