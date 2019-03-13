× Taftville man arrested in connection with child abuse

NORWICH — Norwich Police arrested Edward Quinones Jr. of Taftville, on March 9, stemming from a child abuse case filed back in September 2018.

Police said that in the early hours of September 17, 2018, the Norwich Police Department received a call from the DCF of possible physical abuse of a three year-old.

A Pequot Medical Center Emergency Room Physician contacted the CareLine and said that a three year-old had been brought to the hospital by his mother for treatment of multiple bruises and other injuries on his body.

After an investigation from police, it was determined that the victim had been staying with and cared for by Quinones,27, and his girlfriend, Jamie Carr,28, also of Taftville.

Police said that the victim’s mother had paid both Quinones and Carr to care for the victim while she worked the weekend of September 14.

During that time, the victim suffered serious injuries to his head, face, arms, torso, genitals, and legs.

Quinones is scheduled to appear in court on March 21. He is being charged with risk of injury to a minor, assault in the second degree, and cruelty to persons.

Officers said that no further arrests are anticipated at this time.