‘Train like a Jedi’ in Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER – The Force is strong in Central Connecticut because a martial arts master is continuing to set a trend.

Grandmaster Joel Waldron, who owns the Academy of Martial Arts in Manchester, has combined his two loves; Tae Kwon Do and Star Wars. Waldron has grown his class, “Train like a Jedi” over the past three years and now, he says, there are over 50 participants jumping and swinging the luminescent swords from a galaxy far, far away.

“We’ve gotten a lot of people involved who may not have been involved if this was just regular martial arts,” Waldron said. “People are finding a lot of new outlets to exercise and do all the stuff we do.”

The teachers and students at the Academy of Martial Arts have also been energized by the recent news that the French Fencing Federation decided to adapt Lightsaber Dueling and has officially recognized it as a sport.

Waldron said, “it’s just exploding there.” On a recent morning Sarra Cardile, a student and trainer at the Academy of Martial Arts said the Train Like a Jedi course is “like you’re in a movie.” After showing off some moves with her Light Saber Cardile added, “who would have thought we’d be playing with Lightsabers, it’s awesome.”

To find out more about the Train Like a Jedi Class click https://www.martialartsforamerica.net/MAFA_SM_Studio_Website_Manager?SID=AMAPD