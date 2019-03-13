× West Haven man who received call from President Trump dies

WEST HAVEN — The man who received a call and letter from President Trump as one of his final wishes, has died.

Jay Barrett, who suffered from cystic fibrosis received a phone call and a letter in the mail last week from President Trump.

FOX61’s Tony Terzi reported on how Jay created a bucket list, which included the desire to meet the President. The President called him on the phone late Tuesday afternoon.

ATTN: Profanity is used in the below videos:

Trump: “Hello.”

Barrett: “Holy Christ where do I get the.”

Trump: “Hi Jay, you look handsome to me I just saw a picture of you.”

Barrett: “No.”

Trump: “How are you doing? How is it going Jay?”

Barrett: “It’s going you know what I mean?”

Trump: “I read a beautiful story about you and I just said I want to call that man. That’s my kind of guy.”

Barrett: “Mr. President, through thick and thin, you know there’s been a lot of thicks, there’s been a lot of thins. I support you.”

Trump: “Wow that’s beautiful man. We love you Jay. We love you man. That’s really beautiful what you just said. I wont forget it.”

President Trump telling Barrett to hang tough.

Trump: “You keep that fight going. We both keep that fight going, okay?”

Barrett: “I will do my end.”

Barrett, now in palliative care, is living with his sister, West Haven Councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie, who’s a democrat. She told FOX61 she received a call Tuesday afternoon that she won’t soon forget.