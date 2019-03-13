Hartford’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Rewatch the parade here!

West Haven man who received call from President Trump dies

Posted 4:26 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:29PM, March 13, 2019

WEST HAVEN — The man who received a call and letter from President Trump as one of his final wishes, has died.

Jay Barrett, who suffered from cystic fibrosis received a phone call and a  letter in the mail last week from President Trump.

FOX61’s Tony Terzi reported on how Jay created a bucket list, which included the desire to meet the President. The President called him on the phone late Tuesday afternoon.

ATTN: Profanity is used in the below videos: 

Trump:  “Hello.”

Barrett:  “Holy Christ where do I get the.”

Trump: “Hi Jay, you look handsome to me I just saw a picture of you.”

Barrett:  “No.”

Trump:  “How are you doing? How is it going Jay?”

Barrett:  “It’s going you know what I mean?”

Trump:  “I read a beautiful story about you and I just said I want to call that man. That’s my kind of guy.”

Barrett:  “Mr. President, through thick and thin, you know there’s been a lot of thicks, there’s been a lot of thins. I support you.”

Trump:  “Wow that’s beautiful man. We love you Jay. We love you man. That’s really beautiful what you just said. I wont forget it.”

President Trump telling Barrett to hang tough.

Trump: “You keep that fight going. We both keep that fight going, okay?”

Barrett: “I will do my end.”

Barrett, now in palliative care, is living with his sister, West Haven Councilwoman Bridgette Hoskie, who’s a democrat. She told FOX61 she received a call Tuesday afternoon that she won’t soon forget.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.