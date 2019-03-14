CAS Featured Artist: Xiao Xiao

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Xiaoxiao (“Shou Shou”) Crystal Long ’19 received several Gold Key awards for her artwork in the 2019 Connecticut Scholastic Art Awards. (As such, she was awarded a portfolio scholarship to Hartford Art School in the amount of $20,000 per year for a total four year award of $80,000.) As a Gold Key winner, her work submitted to the National Level Scholastic Art Awards, where a national jury will choose works to exhibit in the National Show held in June 2019.

According to her art instructor and chair of the fine arts department at Sacred Heart, Teresa DelVecchio, Crystal can always be found in the art room working on several pieces, using different media, at the same time. Her creative problem solving is very visible in her pen and ink works as well as her package design, paying close attention to detail. Students and faculty alike are in awe and inspired by her work. She has received several awards and recognition in the community, regional, and state-wide art exhibits, most recently receiving several Gold Key awards for her artwork in the 2019 Connecticut Scholastic Art Awards, as well as being awarded a portfolio scholarship to Hartford Art School. Crystal was an easy choice to receive our school’s CAS nomination for outstanding high school visual artist. She amazes all with each new work she produces, as well as each new medium she explores.

She was accepted to and will attend Parsons School of Design (Early Action) in NYC in the fall and study industrial design.

