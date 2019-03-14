× Court rules Remington can be sued over marketing of rifle used in Newtown school shooting

HARTFORD — High court rules gun maker Remington can be sued over marketing of rifle used in Newtown school shooting.

The Connecticut Supreme Court today ruled in favor of ten Sandy Hook families in their groundbreaking lawsuit against the manufacturer, distributor and seller of the AR-15 used in the 2012 Newtown shooting. The ruling overturns a lower court’s dismissal of the case and allows the families to proceed toward trial on the theory that Remington’s reckless marketing violates the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Josh Koskoff, one of the families’ attorneys, issued the following statement:

“The families are grateful that our state’s Supreme Court has rejected the gun industry’s bid for complete immunity, not only from the consequences of their reckless conduct but also from the truth-seeking discovery process,” said Josh Koskoff of Koskoff, Koskoff & Bieder. “The families’ goal has always been to shed light on Remington’s calculated and profit-driven strategy to expand the AR-15 market and court high-risk users, all at the expense of Americans’ safety. Today’s decision is a critical step toward achieving that goal.”

This is a developing story.