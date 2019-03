× Crash ties up traffic on 91 North in Windsor

WINDSOR – A multi-vehicle crash in Windsor has traffic tied up on I-91.

The crash happened shortly after 1pm, between Exits 36 and 37 on the northbound side. So far, State Police Troop H says they are not aware of any serious injuries. However, the left 3 lanes are closed.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.