Dozens camp outside of new Chick fil A overnight

NEWINGTON – Some excited customers camped outside of Connecticut’s newest Chick Fil A restaurant in Newington in hopes of grabbing a promotion for free sandwiches for a year.

The franchise ran a promotion for the first 100 people in line starting 6pm on Wednesday into 6 a.m. Thursday.

“You know they started off in Georgia. I lived in Florida in Sarasota and they had Chick Fil As just about everywhere and I fell in love with the chick fil a sandwiches, they are so good,” William Senechal said.

The Newington location is now the 11th one in our state and with every new restaurant comes new job opportunities in that area.

‘I think our grand total was a 108 people from the community and all sort of different people that I am excited to work with and lots of high school students,” owner and operator Bobbi Stewart said.

The new restaurant officially opened for business at 6:30 Thursday morning. Stewart said she and her family are excited to be a part of a community that has welcomed them with open arms.