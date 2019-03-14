× EXCLUSIVE: Concerned North Haven residents ask for change following deadly hit-and-run

NORTH HAVEN – There is still no arrest made in connection to the mother who was hit by a car Monday afternoon and was left to die in the street.

North Haven Police posted new information on their Facebook page Thursday night saying after 57-year-old Maureen Munzner was hit, a man called 911 saying he hit a deer on Mount Carmel Road with his 2008 red Ford Fusion.

The car had serious front end damage and a smashed windshield. Police said the driver gave inconsistent stories about his travel pattern.

People who live on Ridge Road are now pushing for change to make their street safer.

At all hours of the day, Ridge Road is rarely empty. Cars are always seen passing through the neighborhood.

At the same time, there are a lot of walkers and runners on the edge of the road because there are no sidewalks on most of Ridge Road.

Kristine Henson, a Ridge Road resident said something needs to change to prevent another death from happening.

“We all watch the walkers and everybody going by – the bikes, dogs. All we see are cars flying by. My mom is so scared to go get the mail,” said Henson it North Haven.

She and others organized a neighborhood meet-up where they were able to voice their concerns with First Selectman Mike Freda.

Petitions were passed around with hopes enough signatures will be collected to make a difference.

Freda said he is willing to try anything to make the road safer and is hoping to plan a meeting with the police department’s traffic division.

“Many residents don’t want sidewalks because then they have to assume the responsibility of shoveling the sidewalks in the winter or maintain the sidewalks if there’s a crack or if there’s a tree root coming through,” said First Selectman Mike Freda.

Jessica Benitez is a mother of two toddlers. She said the warmer weather makes her want to take her children for a stroll but is afraid to after what happened to 57-year old Maureen Munzner.

“At least stop signs or speed bumps, something to slow people down because right now I can’t even tell you where even a speed sign to say what the speed limit is. I haven’t seen one in miles,” said Benitez of North Haven.

The speed limit on Ridge Road is 30 miles per hour, something that can be easily missed by fast or distracted drivers.

Freda said after he has a meeting with the traffic division, he will have a set date on when a public meeting will be held.

